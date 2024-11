The Texas Department of Transportation will close Cleveland Gibbs Road in Northlake for three days next week, the agency announced.

Weather permitting, all lanes of Cleveland Gibbs Road will close at Hwy 114 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 12 and 13, according to a news release. The full closures will occur on both the north side and south side of Hwy 114 as crews perform bridge work in the middle of the highway.

Detours will be in place. Drivers should expect delays in the area.