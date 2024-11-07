Toastique announces Flower Mound opening date

Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar chain, announced Thursday that it will open its new location in Flower Mound later this month.

The East Coast breakfast and lunch restaurant chain’s third Texas location will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 23 at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130. As part of Toastique’s Grand Opening event, the first 100 guests in line will get $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via their Toastique loyalty account, according to a company news release.

Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations, smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, espresso drinks, coffee and other grab-and-go options. Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle, and mint on walnut-raisin toast), Spicy Crab Toast (lump crab, melted swiss and fontina cheese, sriracha aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, jalapeno, microgreens and a lemon twist on rustico toast) and the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular Dragonberry Bowl (pitaya -dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave, and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola, and honey drizzle).

The Flower Mound location is helmed by Stephen Wright, a Texas native and Texas A&M alumnus with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, according to the news release. He previously held management positions with Outback Steakhouse, Del Frisco Group, and STK Steakhouse in Dallas. Applying his passion for restaurants and industry experience to his new venture with Toastique, Wright chose the affluent town of Flower Mound for his first of three Toastique locations due to its strong sense of community and thriving local businesses.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business, and Toastique’s healthy, wellness-oriented values and menu perfectly match what I was looking for while filling a void in the vibrant Flower Mound community,” said Stephen Wright, franchisee and owner of Toastique Flower Mound. “The Flower Mound area, home to many families and surrounded by paved hiking and biking paths, has the strong sense of community I envisioned for my store. With the Grand Opening approaching, I can’t wait to introduce residents to the concept! I look forward to seeing Toastique become a popular destination for both locals and visitors in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

After the Grand Opening, the Flower Mound location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.