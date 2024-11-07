Thursday, November 7, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Toastique announces Flower Mound opening date

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
The Burratta Toast, photo courtesy of Toastique

Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar chain, announced Thursday that it will open its new location in Flower Mound later this month.

The East Coast breakfast and lunch restaurant chain’s third Texas location will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 23 at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130. As part of Toastique’s Grand Opening event, the first 100 guests in line will get $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via their Toastique loyalty account, according to a company news release.

Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations, smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, espresso drinks, coffee and other grab-and-go options. Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle, and mint on walnut-raisin toast), Spicy Crab Toast (lump crab, melted swiss and fontina cheese, sriracha aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, jalapeno, microgreens and a lemon twist on rustico toast) and the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular Dragonberry Bowl (pitaya -dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave, and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola, and honey drizzle).

The Flower Mound location is helmed by Stephen Wright, a Texas native and Texas A&M alumnus with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, according to the news release. He previously held management positions with Outback Steakhouse, Del Frisco Group, and STK Steakhouse in Dallas. Applying his passion for restaurants and industry experience to his new venture with Toastique, Wright chose the affluent town of Flower Mound for his first of three Toastique locations due to its strong sense of community and thriving local businesses.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business, and Toastique’s healthy, wellness-oriented values and menu perfectly match what I was looking for while filling a void in the vibrant Flower Mound community,” said Stephen Wright, franchisee and owner of Toastique Flower Mound. “The Flower Mound area, home to many families and surrounded by paved hiking and biking paths, has the strong sense of community I envisioned for my store. With the Grand Opening approaching, I can’t wait to introduce residents to the concept! I look forward to seeing Toastique become a popular destination for both locals and visitors in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

After the Grand Opening, the Flower Mound location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Previous article
Lantana Update — November 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.