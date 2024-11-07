Thursday, November 7, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
The Touring Chocolatier

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2024 print issue.

Italy Express, an Italian restaurant, is now open at 3347 Long Prairie Rd. #3347, Flower Mound.

Wing Stop is now open in Lantana Town Center Phase II at 3701 FM 407 #200, Bartonville.

The Touring Chocolatier is now open at 2601 Lakeside Pkwy. #150, Flower Mound.

Lulu’s of Argyle, a floral design and boutique shop, is now open at 100 Country Club Rd. #114, Argyle.

Blue Goose Cantina at 4121 Barton Creek in The Shops at Highland Village has completed a remodel of its dining room, bar and patio.

Donatos Pizza is expected to open this month at 1400 Long Prairie Rd. #160, Flower Mound.

Cactus Canyon, a Tex-Mex restaurant, is expected to open this month at 600 FM 407, Argyle.

Dragon House, a Chinese restaurant, is expected to open by the end of this month in The Shops at Highland Village at 4050 Barton Creek #100.

Lululemon is expected to open by December in The Shops at Highland Village at 4100 Deer Creek #105.

Los Caminos Modern Cocina, a Mexican restaurant, is expected to open in December at 880 International Pkwy, Flower Mound.

Swig, a soda shop, is under construction in Lantana Town Center at 3802 FM 407, Bartonville. An opening date has not be announced.

Runyon’s Fine Furniture at 500 North Hwy 377, Roanoke, celebrated its 30th anniversary last month.

Noodle Swing, a Thai restaurant at 2717 Cross Timbers Rd. #400, Flower Mound, closed its doors on October 20.

SK Arms, a gun shop at 1221 Flower Mound Rd. #140, Flower Mound is closing its doors on November 30.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Previous article
The Arts: Arts Month in Flower Mound
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.