Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2024 print issue.

Italy Express, an Italian restaurant, is now open at 3347 Long Prairie Rd. #3347, Flower Mound.

Wing Stop is now open in Lantana Town Center Phase II at 3701 FM 407 #200, Bartonville.

The Touring Chocolatier is now open at 2601 Lakeside Pkwy. #150, Flower Mound.

Lulu’s of Argyle, a floral design and boutique shop, is now open at 100 Country Club Rd. #114, Argyle.

Blue Goose Cantina at 4121 Barton Creek in The Shops at Highland Village has completed a remodel of its dining room, bar and patio.

Donatos Pizza is expected to open this month at 1400 Long Prairie Rd. #160, Flower Mound.

Cactus Canyon, a Tex-Mex restaurant, is expected to open this month at 600 FM 407, Argyle.

Dragon House, a Chinese restaurant, is expected to open by the end of this month in The Shops at Highland Village at 4050 Barton Creek #100.

Lululemon is expected to open by December in The Shops at Highland Village at 4100 Deer Creek #105.

Los Caminos Modern Cocina, a Mexican restaurant, is expected to open in December at 880 International Pkwy, Flower Mound.

Swig, a soda shop, is under construction in Lantana Town Center at 3802 FM 407, Bartonville. An opening date has not be announced.

Runyon’s Fine Furniture at 500 North Hwy 377, Roanoke, celebrated its 30th anniversary last month.

Noodle Swing, a Thai restaurant at 2717 Cross Timbers Rd. #400, Flower Mound, closed its doors on October 20.

SK Arms, a gun shop at 1221 Flower Mound Rd. #140, Flower Mound is closing its doors on November 30.

