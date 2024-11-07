Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2024

I’ve given myself a deadline of November 1 to make my holiday to-do-list so I can get started on it. Granted, our first family holiday party is on Dec. 7 in Cleveland, Ohio. So, I have a fair number of presents to be bought and wrapped and nut rolls to be baked before we board that plane. I’m sure that the new neighbors who will move to Robson Ranch during the remaining months in 2024 will be extra busy this holiday season.

We moved to the Ranch in December 2013. It was the first year of my married life that I did not decorate, although as soon as I unpacked the kitchen, I did do holiday baking. And Thanksgiving is late this year which eliminates a full week from holiday preparation time for all of us. Well, not all of us… Those individuals (my sister-in-law is one of them) who have all their holiday shopping done and cards addressed by Thanksgiving will have time on their hands this year. Holiday activities will start to ramp up in the next month but there are few out there now for your consideration.

The Lions Club is having its first Annual Breakfast with Santa on Nov. 30 at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. Contact [email protected] for information and tickets. Write your letter to Santa and have a hearty breakfast!

Mark your calendar and plan your festive attire for the Robson Ranch HOA Holiday Gala on Saturday, Dec. 7. Cocktail time begins at 5:30 p.m. and doors open at 6. Dinner music will be provided by the Robson Little Swing’n Band, followed by dancing to the Casita Boys Band at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse Ballroom. The cost is $85 per person. Tickets are on sale from the Director of Banquets and Events in the Clubhouse daily from 9 to 11 a.m.

Come out and support the Friends of the Family Benefit Christmas Pops Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at the RR clubhouse. Denton County Friends of the Family (DCFOF) provides critical support services to battered women and children in our area. One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds go to DCFOF. This is a fun mix of new and old songs with a full band and great singers, featuring the wonderful Michele Brandt and guest vocalist Marbella Green. Tickets go on sale in the clubhouse lobby starting Monday, Dec. 2, and through an online option. Tickets are $15 each.

Hopefully, the early shoppers and the rest of us will find some down time to sit back and enjoy.