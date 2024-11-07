Thursday, November 7, 2024
Lantana Update — November 2024

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Ferguson Courts at Lantana
Lantana Community Manager Rachael Robinson.

As 2024 winds down, I find it amazing how much we’ve achieved together this year! It has been an incredibly fulfilling and productive time at the Lantana HOA. Having had the privilege of serving as your community manager for the past two years, I am continuously honored to work alongside our dedicated Board and wonderful homeowners. We’ve accomplished so much, and I’m excited about the great things yet to come as we continue to grow and thrive together.

We ended 2023 with a significant milestone: the official transition from declarant control to homeowner control, and January 2024 marked the inaugural meeting of our first homeowner-controlled board. Now, as we approach the close of another successful year, we are gearing up for Lantana’s Annual Meeting and Election on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. This year, we’ll be electing two new board members to fill expiring positions. There are eight candidates and we encourage everyone to participate in voting. The official meeting notice will be sent out in early November.

In other exciting news, the Board has approved the 2025 operating budget, and I’m pleased to share that there will be no increase to monthly assessments! The Association remains committed to contributing to its reserve account, following recommendations from our newly-adopted reserve study. Additionally, we’ve already started working on several projects that we aim to complete before the next pool season. The finalized approved budget will be available online soon, so stay tuned!

This year has been a busy one, but also filled with remarkable accomplishments. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to our Board of Directors for their tireless work and leadership, and to all of our homeowners for their continued engagement.

Lastly, a reminder: LantanaLive.com is the official platform for HOA news and updates. While we love seeing the vibrant communication on social media among homeowners, it’s essential to visit LantanaLive for official information. With over 4,000 registered homeowners already online, it’s the best place to stay informed about community news, weekly updates, and all things Lantana.

Thank you for being an active and engaged part of this wonderful community, and I look forward to seeing everyone at the annual meeting!

-Submitted by Rachael Robinson, Lantana Community Association Manager

The Lantana Community Association, in partnership with Lantana Cares, presented Mission Moms with a check for $8,000 from the proceeds of the annual Run Lantana 5k/10k held in September. Mission Moms provides meals to local families with school-aged children. Pictured from left to right: Jack Weinzierl, Nick DiSibio, Kathryn Flores, Kristine Hallingstad, Mindy Prati and Ryan Garcia.

Briefly…

Spectrum is building a fiber-optic network in Lantana to offer internet, cable TV and phone service to residents. For questions or concerns regarding the project, call 972-512-2907 or email [email protected]. For after-hours emergencies regarding water and wastewater services, call the Water District office at 940-728-5050.

The property tax rate in Fresh Water Supply Districts #6 and #7 was reduced in September from 69 to 66 cents per $100 of valuation. A $1 per month water base fee increase, $1 wastewater base fee increase and a $1 trash rate increase was approved by FWSD #6 & #7 to cover increases passed on by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and Republic Services.

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping at the Lantana Ladies League Holiday Market on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Success Space in Flower Mound. To register, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or to the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.