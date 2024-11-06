The Arts: Arts Month in Flower Mound

By Elizabeth Brannon

By proclamation of the Flower Mound Town Council, November is Arts Month! Besides enjoying fall weather and the changing colors of the leaves, add these free and open-to-the-public events to your calendar:

The ever-popular ART PARTY at the Library is Friday, Nov. 8, (5-7 p.m.). This after-hours event will showcase art created by LISD students, include professional art demonstrations and a community art project. Visitors can tour the Library’s Creation Lab, make a button, and try their hand at making their own Artist Trading Cards (ATCs). During ART PARTY, the new Art Walls at the library will be unveiled with art from Denton County artists Beth Dilley, Rebecca J. Jones, Chuck Hendrickson, Anna Mikhaela Reyes, Steve Falkenberg, Lisa Chittenden and Tina Alvarez all on display. The Young Artist Wall will feature the art of Vidhi Jadeja, a recent graduate of Flower Mound High School. These art walls are a new feature at the library.

The next Artist Meet and Greet will be at the Senior Center (5-7 p.m.) on Nov. 7. Local artist Chuck Hendrickson will show and discuss his stunning artwork.

The Live Painting Session with Beth Dilley will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Senior Center at 1 p.m. Watch as Beth brings a canvas to life!

Your submissions for the Traffic Signal Box Art Project are due on January 31, 2025.

In November, the Town Hall Art Wall will feature the works of artists Steve Falkenberg, Beth Dilley, Rebecca J. Jones and Anna Mikhaela Reyes. The Door Project (from the 2024 Art Festival in May) is on display near the south entrance of Town Hall. You’re invited to open the doors, explore the art on the inside and outside of the doors, and take a photo or two.

The Art Wall at the Community Activity Center features art from contemporary artist Erin Newton. Her works will be on display for the month of November. For information, visit facebook.com/FlowerMoundArts or flowermound.gov/1821/Cultural-Arts.

In addition to these events, there is the annual Cross Timbers Artist Guild Tour, Nov. 8-10. The opening reception will be at Art House, 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100, Flower Mound, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. Guests are invited to meet artists and sponsors and vote for their favorite artworks in the “People’s Choice Award” contest. The tour includes various artist studios as well as Art House, the Louisville Grand Gallery and the Bartonville Store. This year, the Studio Tour honors and celebrates the memory of its founder, Kathleen House (1950-2024). More information about Kathleen will be featured in the December Gazette. Artists will open their studios on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10, from noon to 5 p.m. For a map with all participating artists and studios, see crosstimbersarts.com, or on your phone ctagmobile.com.

Take advantage of the broad spectrum of art available in our town during November Art Month.

Art Thoughts: “Art is a mirror we hold to reality to really understand it.” – Vidhi Jadeja

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.