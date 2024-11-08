Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to sweep through much of North Texas today, bringing a risk of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County, effective until 9 p.m., as conditions favorable for tornado formation persist.

11/8 1:55PM – A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the area until 9 PM this evening. Damaging winds, 1″ hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today! #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/408vGtUpyo — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) November 8, 2024

Authorities urge residents to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and take precautions to stay safe.

