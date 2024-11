Severe thunderstorms are forecast to sweep through much of North Texas today, bringing a risk of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County, effective until 6 p.m., as conditions favorable for tornado formation persist.

Authorities urge residents to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and take precautions to stay safe.

