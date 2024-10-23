The Quirky Crew spreads love, laughter and joy to local seniors

Stop by some of the independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities in the Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville areas and you might catch sight of a band of fun-loving friends decked out in costumes, spreading joy and laughter to the residents there.

Known as The Quirky Crew, this vibrant group of folks who all work in senior living have been bringing their special brand of fun for three years, all thanks to a bright idea sparked during one of their regular Friday lunches. It started with Lily Castro, who has a flair for dressing up.

“I love costumes. I’m all about standing out,” said Castro, who works as a community liaison for MaximaCare Home Health and is known for her unending supply of fun costumes including dressing up the entire month of October. In December, she has enough costumes to wear through Christmas.

The friends tested their quirky idea on Thanksgiving 2021, and the rest is history! After a resident at one of the senior communities rolled past them in her wheelchair and called them a “bunch of weirdos” during a Christmas performance, The Quirky Crew found its name. And the fun hasn’t stopped since.

“We may not be professional entertainers, but we are entertaining!” said Lori Williams, owner of Lori Williams Senior Services, laughing about the group’s talent (or lack thereof). “We can’t sing, we can’t dance – but we pretend, and that’s what makes it fun.”

The goal? “Bring joy to the seniors in our community” says Theresa Williams, community relations coordinator at Highland Village’s Rambling Oaks Courtyard Assisted Living.

“And keep them active,” said Bill Cowan, director of business development at Flower Mound’s Cross Timbers Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

“And happy,” Lori Williams added.

Activities are themed to their specific audience and include games like trivia and The Price is Right, plus tequila tastings, Tacky Tourist days and more. The Quirky Crew puts their heart into everything they do.

“We’ve seen residents in memory care who haven’t spoken in a while light up, clap along to the music, and make eye contact. That’s what keeps us going,” said Theresa Williams.

Other members of the crew include Karyl Thomas with Lori Williams Senior Services, Kelli Black with Reliant at Home Hospice, Kori Blouse with Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of the Mid-Cities, and James Muench, who earlier this year bought BrightStar Care from Kevin Jones, a previous Quirky Crew member.

Lori Williams’ daughter Abby even designed t-shirts for the group with the slogan, “Bringing Love, Laughter and Joy to Seniors.”

With stops at Rosewood Assisted Living, Rambling Oaks, Avanti Senior Living, Lewisville Estates, Watermere, The Pearl, RiverWalk Flats, Pinewood Hills, and the Flower Mound Senior Center, the group brings their joyous energy typically on major holidays like Easter, Halloween, and July 4th. Whether handing out candy or leading silly parades, The Quirky Crew is all about creating unforgettable moments.

One of the crew’s proudest traditions is helping to sponsor events like the Senior Prom at the Cross Timbers YMCA and the Flower Mound progressive dinner for seniors. Their dedication to bringing joy goes beyond just the costumes – it’s a genuine bond with each other and the seniors, full of love and laughter.

“We’ve shared so many giggles and inside jokes. We can’t wait for the next one,” said Theresa Williams, reminiscing about the countless fun memories they’ve made along the way.

The group’s next performance is set for Oct. 30, and if you’re lucky, you might just catch them in action, decked out in their quirkiest costumes yet!

Keep an eye out for some fan-favorite costumes like Theresa’s Snow White, Cowan’s snowman, or Castro’s senorita—because this crew is all about bringing love, laughter, and a little bit of magic to seniors every chance they get.