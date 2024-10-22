Flower Mound again ranks as one of America’s best small cities

Flower Mound is again ranked among the Best Small Cities in America, according to a new study by WalletHub, a personal finance company.

WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. They looked at 45 key indicators, including quality of life, housing costs, safety, quality of schools and more.

Given the large sample of cities ranked in the study, WalletHub grouped them by percentile, and Flower Mound ranked in the 93rd percentile of all small cities, inside the top 100, and ranked particularly high in affordability and safety. It was the fifth-highest Texas city, behind only Rockwall, Leander, Allen and Cedar Park.

To learn more and read the full study, visit https://bit.ly/3Y6VvGZ.