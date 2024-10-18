Meet the Candidates: State House District 65

Aside from the contentious presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for numerous federal, state and local candidates. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Incumbents are marked with (i). Below is each candidate’s Mission Statement.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 54 locations around the county. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

In the race for the Texas House of Representatives seat for District 65, Democrat Detrick DeBurr is running against Republican Mitch Little.

Texas House of Representatives, District 65 (2-year-term)

REPUBLICAN

Mitch Little, 45

Texans expect us to keep government small, preserve our liberty, and keep our taxes low. Preserving our way of life here for our posterity means securing the border, empowering parents with the best educational opportunities possible, protecting the unborn, securing our elections, and safeguarding our Second Amendment rights. House District 65 should be a place where small businesses and faith communities thrive. In order to accomplish the mission, we need to reform the leadership and operation of the Texas House. For too long, Republicans have not protected the electorate with conviction and passion from the intrusions of the left and the federal government. That changes now.

mitchlittlefortexas.com

DEMOCRAT

Detrick DeBurr, 54

I am running to ensure that our public schools in Texas are fully funded. Our children are our greatest asset, and undereducated children are the number one threat to our democracy.

deburrfortexas.com