Lessons from Seniors

I’m an estate planner by profession, so I think a lot about incapacity and end-of-life planning. But I’ve had some wonderful folks in my family who, as seniors, have taught me a lot about living well.

For example, my grandparents were proud of where they came from. Family history colored who they were. Things like photos, pieces of furniture, and handicrafts embodied stories and values, and there was a need to pass those on. When we think of these precious items in our homes and hearts, where will they go once we are no longer their custodians? We need to tell the stories and make sure those special pieces end up in the right hands of the next generation.

Once my ancestors immigrated, they put down deep roots and were part of their communities. They joined churches, they knew their neighbors, and they always had a helping hand for those who were, like them, just trying to make it. Our generations are much more mobile. Have we talked with family about where we want to spend our golden years? Have we thought about charitable giving, or other ways to be neighborly?

I come from a line of farmers, railroaders, and teachers. They knew hard physical work, and certainly knew the value of a dollar. They weren’t rich, but they had something to pass on to their kids when they died. Are we planning ahead? Are we thinking about how to make it easier on our loved ones when our time is up?

My grandparents also appreciated a slower life. I remember just sitting on an outdoor swinging bench with my grandfather, not doing much of anything. No YouTube, no Insta-worthy pictures. Just conversation, and being with people. Are we spending time with the people we love?

