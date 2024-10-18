Friday, October 18, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Lessons from Seniors

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Kendra Rey

I’m an estate planner by profession, so I think a lot about incapacity and end-of-life planning. But I’ve had some wonderful folks in my family who, as seniors, have taught me a lot about living well.

For example, my grandparents were proud of where they came from. Family history colored who they were. Things like photos, pieces of furniture, and handicrafts embodied stories and values, and there was a need to pass those on. When we think of these precious items in our homes and hearts, where will they go once we are no longer their custodians? We need to tell the stories and make sure those special pieces end up in the right hands of the next generation.

Once my ancestors immigrated, they put down deep roots and were part of their communities. They joined churches, they knew their neighbors, and they always had a helping hand for those who were, like them, just trying to make it. Our generations are much more mobile. Have we talked with family about where we want to spend our golden years? Have we thought about charitable giving, or other ways to be neighborly?
I come from a line of farmers, railroaders, and teachers. They knew hard physical work, and certainly knew the value of a dollar. They weren’t rich, but they had something to pass on to their kids when they died. Are we planning ahead? Are we thinking about how to make it easier on our loved ones when our time is up?

My grandparents also appreciated a slower life. I remember just sitting on an outdoor swinging bench with my grandfather, not doing much of anything. No YouTube, no Insta-worthy pictures. Just conversation, and being with people. Are we spending time with the people we love?

Attorney Kendra Rey is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Meet the Candidates: State House District 65
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.