Sam’s Club to celebrate reopening with drone show, movie night

Sam’s Club will celebrate its grand reopening in Grapevine with a free drone show and movie night this weekend, according to the city of Grapevine.

The membership warehouse club, 1701 West Hwy 114, has been closed since December 2022 due to significant storm damage after a tornado tore through parts of the city. Its members-only fuel station reopened in March 2024, but the store has remain closed. It will reopen on Oct. 17.

Sunday, Oct. 13, the community is invited to the drone show and move night in the Sam’s Club parking lot, which opens at 7:30 p.m. The drone show will take place from 8:15–8:30, followed by the the family-friendly Halloween classic movie “Hocus Pocus.”

Free snacks will be available at the Sam’s Club Mobile Cafe. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their appetites.