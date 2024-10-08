Denton lifts watering restrictions

The city of Denton announced Tuesday that it has lifted Stage 2 watering restrictions, marking a return to normal service levels after the successful repair of two damaged filters at the Lake Lewisville Treatment Plant.

The city implemented Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan on Aug. 20, following three consecutive days of exceeding daily water treatment capacity due to the damaged filters. As a result, more stringent water conservation measures were introduced, including a once-a-week outdoor irrigation schedule.

With the filter repairs complete, residents and businesses may resume their regular watering schedules, effective immediately:

Homes with even addresses may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Homes with odd addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Commercial and multi-family properties may water on Mondays and Thursdays.

