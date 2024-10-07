Blue Goose closes Highland Village location temporarily

Blue Goose Cantina in Highland Village is closed temporarily for renovations.

According to The Shops at Highland Village, the Tex-Mex restaurant (and its patio) is getting a new look, and it shared a preview of what the new design will be. The closure began Monday, and the restaurant will reopen in two weeks, on Oct. 21.

If you don’t want to wait that long for fajitas or $2 Margarita Tuesdays, you can head to the next-closest Blue Goose to the Flower Mound area, located near Grapevine Mills Mall, 2455 Grapevine Mills Circle E., No. 2048.