Update: Juveniles detained after threats made toward Argyle, Flower Mound Lewisville schools

Several police departments investigated threating statements made toward local schools and found them to not be credible.

The Argyle ISD Police Department investigated a rumored safety threat at Argyle High School and determined it was not a credible threat to the school.

The district sent an email to AHS parents Thursday night after a thorough investigation “found no information to substantiate the rumor … The campus will maintain its regular daily schedule on Friday.”

Similar unsubstantiated threats to schools across the area, and state, have been circulating the past couple weeks. The Lewisville Police Department announced Friday morning that it arrested four juvenile suspects in connection with multiple fictitious online school threats made against Huffines Middle School.

The juveniles, all of whom are LISD students, have all been charged with Terroristic Threat and were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Denton, according to a Lewisville PD news release. Because the suspects are all juveniles, their names are not being released.

“We want to ensure the public knows this threat was a fake post, purposely designed to create a reaction and intended to have the suspects avoid attending school on Friday,” Lewisville PD said in a statement. “There is NO CREDIBLE threat stemming from this post. LPD shares the concerns of our parents, students, school district partners, and the greater community when any threat is received.”

Threatening statements were reported at Flower Mound High School on Friday morning, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. An anonymous tipster reported via STOPit that a student made threatening statements; FMPD and LISD worked together to investigate the threat and police detained one juvenile student, who has been transported to Denton County Juvenile Justice Center.

“We applaud the tipster for notifying LISD of this incident via the anonymous reporting system, STOPit,” FMPD said in a statement. “The safety of Flower Mound students and staff is our priority and we will continue to take necessary action to deter any further incidents such as this one.”