Friday, September 20, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Update: Juveniles detained after threats made toward Argyle, Flower Mound Lewisville schools

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
18
Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Several police departments investigated threating statements made toward local schools and found them to not be credible.

The Argyle ISD Police Department investigated a rumored safety threat at Argyle High School and determined it was not a credible threat to the school.

The district sent an email to AHS parents Thursday night after a thorough investigation “found no information to substantiate the rumor … The campus will maintain its regular daily schedule on Friday.”

Similar unsubstantiated threats to schools across the area, and state, have been circulating the past couple weeks. The Lewisville Police Department announced Friday morning that it arrested four juvenile suspects in connection with multiple fictitious online school threats made against Huffines Middle School.

The juveniles, all of whom are LISD students, have all been charged with Terroristic Threat and were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Denton, according to a Lewisville PD news release. Because the suspects are all juveniles, their names are not being released.

“We want to ensure the public knows this threat was a fake post, purposely designed to create a reaction and intended to have the suspects avoid attending school on Friday,” Lewisville PD said in a statement. “There is NO CREDIBLE threat stemming from this post. LPD shares the concerns of our parents, students, school district partners, and the greater community when any threat is received.”

Threatening statements were reported at Flower Mound High School on Friday morning, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. An anonymous tipster reported via STOPit that a student made threatening statements; FMPD and LISD worked together to investigate the threat and police detained one juvenile student, who has been transported to Denton County Juvenile Justice Center.

“We applaud the tipster for notifying LISD of this incident via the anonymous reporting system, STOPit,” FMPD said in a statement. “The safety of Flower Mound students and staff is our priority and we will continue to take necessary action to deter any further incidents such as this one.”

Previous article
Register now for TXFallenPD Tribute Event in Highland Village
Next article
Denton Chick-fil-A reopens
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.