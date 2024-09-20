Denton Chick-fil-A reopens

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Denton has reopened after a three-month remodel.

Located at 1711 S. Loop 288, the Chick-fil-A Denton Towne Crossing location closed in late June and reopened Thursday for dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru, delivery and catering. Matt Listi will continue serving as the independent franchised local owner-operator of the location, which first opened 18 years ago, according to a company news release.

The remodeled restaurant includes several new features, such as an updated two-lane drive-thru, a delivery door for employees to serve customers in the drive-thru, and outdoor canopies. Chick-fil-A Denton Towne Crossing also now features an expanded kitchen to increase capacity and efficiency, the front counter now has a newly designed mobile order pickup station, and the dining room has been refreshed with updated décor and a new playground, according to the company.

The location is open daily, except for Sundays, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.