Friday, September 20, 2024
Denton chiropractor indicted for sexual assault of patients

By Mark Smith
Hector Reyes, photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

The Denton Police Department announced Friday that a local chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting some of his patients has been indicted and booked into jail.

In June 2023, a woman told Denton officers that Hector Reyes sexually assaulted her during an appointment at his business, MSK ProHealth, 2556 Lillian Miller Parkway. Later that month, a second woman reported that Reyes sexually assaulted her during an appointment.

Following a Denton PD investigation, the cases were presented to a Denton County grand jury on Tuesday. Reyes, 39, was indicted on five sexual assault charges stemming from the two incidents; four charges were related to the first report for each act that occurred during the assault, according to Denton PD. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reyes at his business on Thursday. He was booked into the Denton County Jail without incident. His total bond has been set at $115,000.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about Reyes, including any unreported incidents, is encouraged to contact Det. David Acrey at 940-349-7993.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

