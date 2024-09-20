Friday, September 20, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Mitchell: Denton County celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with local events and exhibits

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
6
Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Denton County Commissioners Court recognized Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15) with a proclamation.

Representatives from the local Denton LULAC Council #4366, Stephanie Aguilar and Lilyan Padro Carrillo, were present. Ms. Carrillo shared historical and current data on the vast contribution of the Hispanic community in our county. Reflecting on these contributions reminds us of how we can be better together.

The date chosen to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month is significant in Hispanic history. Sept. 15 is Independence Day for the Latin American countries of Costa Rico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates independence on Sept. 16 and Chile on Sept. 18.

Sept. 15 was the original date for observing Hispanic Heritage Week, beginning in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. The recognition was expanded to a month-long period in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan.

During Commissioners Court, the public was made aware of various upcoming events across the county to celebrate Hispanic heritage.

Events in Denton County during Hispanic Heritage Month:

  • The Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Exhibit will be at the Lewisville Grand Theater now through Thursday, Nov. 16. It is an artistic, diverse exhibit open to the public.
  • Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is set at the Lewisville Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with activities and crafts.
  • Taste of Hispanic Culture: Mexican Independence Day is planned at the American Legion Hall in Denton on Friday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with a brief presentation on the history, accompanied by food and fun.

I hope our citizens will take the time to celebrate and attend an upcoming event focused on recognizing the impacts of Hispanic culture. Celebrating the diverse cultures that make Denton County a great place to live, work, and play is essential.

Previous article
Denton chiropractor indicted for sexual assault of patients
Next article
Highland Village City Update — September 2024
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.