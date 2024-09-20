Mitchell: Denton County celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with local events and exhibits

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Denton County Commissioners Court recognized Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15) with a proclamation.

Representatives from the local Denton LULAC Council #4366, Stephanie Aguilar and Lilyan Padro Carrillo, were present. Ms. Carrillo shared historical and current data on the vast contribution of the Hispanic community in our county. Reflecting on these contributions reminds us of how we can be better together.

The date chosen to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month is significant in Hispanic history. Sept. 15 is Independence Day for the Latin American countries of Costa Rico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates independence on Sept. 16 and Chile on Sept. 18.

Sept. 15 was the original date for observing Hispanic Heritage Week, beginning in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. The recognition was expanded to a month-long period in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan.

During Commissioners Court, the public was made aware of various upcoming events across the county to celebrate Hispanic heritage.

Events in Denton County during Hispanic Heritage Month:

The Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Exhibit will be at the Lewisville Grand Theater now through Thursday, Nov. 16 . It is an artistic, diverse exhibit open to the public.

. It is an artistic, diverse exhibit open to the public. Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is set at the Lewisville Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 24 , from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with activities and crafts.

, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with activities and crafts. Taste of Hispanic Culture: Mexican Independence Day is planned at the American Legion Hall in Denton on Friday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with a brief presentation on the history, accompanied by food and fun.

I hope our citizens will take the time to celebrate and attend an upcoming event focused on recognizing the impacts of Hispanic culture. Celebrating the diverse cultures that make Denton County a great place to live, work, and play is essential.