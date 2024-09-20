Highland Village City Update — September 2024

We are in the hottest part of the year and many cities in North Texas are implementing stricter water restrictions. We are currently in Phase 1 Water Conservation, which is in place every year from May 1 – Sept. 30. Phase 1 allows landscape irrigation use between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. and hand watering at any time. The City’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan sets the criteria for when we would move to Phase 2 Water Management. At the time of this writing we do not anticipate moving to Phase 2, however, if we have to, the City will notify residents with neighborhood signage, in the City newsletter and social media pages, on our website and in a press release to the media.

Highland Village has a subscription with the Upper Trinity Regional Water District to purchase three million gallons of treated drinking water per day. This is the primary source of the City’s drinking water. We also own and maintain five water wells that produce 4.2 million gallons of water a day. These are used as needed to meet peak demand, especially during the summer months of high usage. The City Utility Division does an excellent job providing and maintaining the utility system for our community. If you’d like to learn more about the City’s water system and the conservation plan, visit highlandvillage.org/WaterConservationPlan.

The City begins the new fiscal year in October. Staff has spent the summer months preparing and presenting the budget to Council. In September, we will hold public hearings and vote on the proposed budget. The City’s ad valorem tax rate will decrease and the rates charged for utility services will remain the same. The City Manager’s Recommended Budget will be available on the City website on Sept. 6 and the public hearing is set for Sept. 10.

Our police department and the City are once again hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. Since 2008 the department has held a bike race and 5k run fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of the community, has contributed over $500,000 to the fund. The event will take place on Saturday, October 19 at Doubletree Ranch Park. Registration is open for the 5K run and the police and civilian bike race. The event also features a Kid Ride with a Cop, a kid zone, vendors, food and drink trucks and live music. You can be part of this fundraising effort again this year by sponsoring the event, providing a cash donation to the fund, donating an item for the silent auction, participating in the run or bike race or attending the event. More details about the event can be found at TXFallenPD.com. I hope you’ll consider helping us support the families of fallen Texas police officers.

On November 11, the City, in partnership with the Highland Village Business Association, will hold the 20th Annual Salute Our Veterans event. This is a luncheon designed to provide an opportunity to honor our local Veterans and give them a time for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest are able to attend at no charge as we seek sponsorships from the community to pay for the Veterans’ attendance and meals.

Sponsorships begin at $50, which covers the cost of two veteran’s lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $25, allowing you to choose the amount of your donation, $100 for four veterans, $150 for six veterans, etc.

Typically, over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas attend and have their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please submit your sponsorship by October 28 either online at www.thehvba.com/veterans or by mail to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Att: Salute Our Veterans Lunch. All area Veterans are invited to attend the luncheon on Monday, November 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville. Veterans and a guest attend at no charge and should RSVP by November 1 at thehvba.com/veterans or call us at 972-899-5105.

The Highland Village Fire Department partners with Boy Scout Troop 262 to provide a flag recycling drop-off box. If you have an old flag, you can drop it off in the recycle box in the Highland Village Fire Department lobby area at 1200 Highland Village Rd. The lobby area is open 24/7. The Boy Scouts will then collect the flags and properly dispose of them.

Speaking of old stuff, our Paper Shredding event is Saturday, September 21, at Pilot Knoll Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This free event is for Highland Village residents only, and no business shredding is allowed.

You will want to mark your calendar for upcoming Concerts in the Park. These events, sponsored by DCTA, will take place at Doubletree Ranch Park with food and drink trucks and family-friendly fun. Check out hvparks.com for the details.

I look forward to seeing you around town!