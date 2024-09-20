Friday, September 20, 2024
Northlake Notes — September 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
3

As we embark on a new school year, I find myself reflecting on the incredible journey I have had serving the Town of Northlake. Since May of 2023, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside our dedicated mayor and council. This past May, I was honored to have been chosen for the role of Mayor Pro-Tem by my fellow council members. My passion for service runs deep, stemming from a family with a long tradition of community involvement and public service. Before my time on the council, I served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and I have been fortunate to contribute to various committees that help shape our community.

As Northlake continues to grow and evolve, my commitment to ensuring that all our voices are heard remains steadfast. Together we have the unique opportunity to build a community that we are proud to call home.

While the new school year has begun, the hustle and bustle in Northlake is palpable. Many of us are navigating new schools and settling into fresh routines. While our schedules quickly fill with academic and extracurricular commitments, this season also presents us with a valuable opportunity to reflect on how we can strengthen our connections within our community.

Northlake’s strong sense of community is bolstered by the active participation of our residents. Let’s remember the importance of being good neighbors and making meaningful connections. There are countless ways to engage with and contribute to our community. Whether it’s dining at a local restaurant, shopping at a nearby boutique, or volunteering at church, each small act strengthens the bonds between us.

Attending a Town Council meeting or dropping by a Northlake Board or Commission meeting are great ways to stay informed and involved. Did you know we have a Citizens Police Academy? To keep up with the latest updates, visit our website at www.town.northlake.tx.us and follow us on Facebook. You can also sign up for town message notifications to stay in the know.

The routines of this time of year can be overwhelming, but it’s important to remember to slow down and take time to connect with those around us. By doing so, we can continue to nurture Northlake into a town where all of our residents come together in support of one another. Let’s make a conscious effort to strengthen our community bonds, ensuring that Northlake remains a vibrant and supportive place for all of our residents. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Northlake and working together for the future of our town.

