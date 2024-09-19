Register now for TXFallenPD Tribute Event in Highland Village

Residents are encouraged to register now for Highland Village’s annual TXFallen Tribute Event.

The event began in 2008 as a police bike race honoring Texas law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, and over the years it has grown into a community fundraising event, benefiting the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Foundation, which assists families of Texas officers killed in the line of duty. The event has raised more than $500,000 for the Fallen Officer Fund, and a goal of $40,000 has been set for this year.

This year’s event at Doubletree Ranch Park includes a 5K run, civilian bike race, police bike race and a kid’s ride with cops, according to the city of Highland Village. Other activities include yard games, vendors, live music, a kid zone, food and drinks.

Click here for more information and to register for the races.