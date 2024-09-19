Indoor slide park opens in Denton

An indoor slide park recently opened in Denton, bringing a unique attraction for all ages to the area.

Slick City Action Park is now open at 2434 I-35E, near Buc-ee’s, featuring several dry slides, a multi-level playground and “air courts,” where you can play basketball and dodgeball on a bouncy surface. There are also private rooms for birthday parties and events, a cafe and a trapeze swing.

The Denton location is one of the first five Slick City locations to open; 45 more locations around the country are in the works, according to a company news release.

Ticket prices start at $25.99 for 90 minutes for ages 4 and up.

The Denton location is open from 1-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

