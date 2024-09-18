Around Argyle – September 2024

Hello, Argyle!

As summer draws to a close, our community is bustling with excitement as our children return to school. This time of year is filled with anticipation and fresh beginnings, as students prepare for new challenges, friendships, and opportunities for growth. The start of a new school year is not just a significant milestone for our kids, but also a reminder of the vital role education plays in shaping their futures.

We owe a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated educators and school staff who work tirelessly to create a nurturing and inspiring environment for our students. From teachers and counselors to bus drivers and custodians, each plays an integral role in ensuring that our schools run smoothly and that our children receive the support they need to succeed. Your commitment to our kids’ education and well-being does not go unnoticed, and we are deeply grateful for your efforts.

As we embark on this new academic year, let’s continue to support our schools and celebrate the hard work and dedication of those who make a difference in our children’s lives every day. Together, we can help foster a strong and vibrant community that values education and the bright future it promises for all.

Speaking of fresh beginnings, you’ve probably heard by now that Argyle’s Town Administrator Erika McComis has moved on after being presented with a career opportunity she just couldn’t pass up. Town Council, staff and I would like to thank Erika for her years of leadership and dedicated service to this community. She has been an invaluable asset to Argyle dating back to her time as Town Secretary, and she’s been instrumental in so many of the town’s best achievements. We will miss Erika’s continuous focus on enhancing the quality of life for all of our residents, but she leaves us in good hands with the amazing staff that she pulled together during her time here. We’re sad to see her go, but we thank Erika for her exceptional service, and we wish her continued success as she embarks on her next exciting adventure!

Don’t worry, a search for a new Town Administrator is in process, and interviews have already begun. We have some great candidates, and we look forward to sharing more details in the near future. In the meantime, our dedicated staff will continue to provide outstanding service as always. In addition, Town Council and I remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the high standard of service that our residents expect and deserve.

On the subject of service, Argyle is blessed to have Bobby Johnston, Larry Briones, and Peggy Zilinsky on our Public Works team. By utilizing their extensive mechanical talents and experience, Bobby and Larry have saved the town and taxpayers a tremendous amount of money by servicing and repairing town equipment, keeping it in good running condition and extending its usable life. These gentlemen and the rest of Public Works attend to the town’s critical infrastructure, mostly behind the scenes and without recognition. And with her forward-thinking and attention to detail, Peggy keeps everything running smoothly. They have my deepest respect and appreciation for all they do for this community. I hope you’ll join me in thanking them if you have the opportunity to meet any members of our Public Works team.

On a somewhat related subject, I would like to take a moment and share a brief update on the recent gas line break along Hwy 377 in the middle of Argyle. While working to provide service to a local business, a contractor hired by Atmos Energy accidentally struck and damaged a gas line, causing an outage in the area. Atmos quickly responded and pulled in over 100 outside resources to assist in the repairs. As the repairs were completed, Atmos technicians were required to coordinate with someone 18 or older at each customer site to safely turn the gas back on. Unfortunately this meant several residents had to wait a little longer for service to be restored until an adult could be present. Atmos is still investigating the contractor and the cause of the accident, and they have been very cooperative in working with town staff.

Now on to some positive news: the new Branded Bowls fast-casual restaurant is open! This is another fantastic dining establishment brought to you by local restaurateurs Marty Bryan and Brian Gasperson of Circle Star Brands fame. It’s located in the new Argyle Neighborhood Shops building next to CVS at 125 FM 407 in Argyle. We’re also excited about their next project coming soon, an upscale Tex-Mex restaurant called Cactus Canyon on FM 407 next to The Well Church.

Also opening soon is Little Joe’s Farmstead, a charitable farm-to-table restaurant with a cozy cafe vibe, a large upscale porch, friendly staff and delicious cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s located at 401 Hwy 377 in Argyle just south of Rapid Med where Johnny Joe’s used to be. This wonderful family restaurant promises not just good food and a great place for community gatherings, but profits are channeled toward the fight against childhood cancer. In tandem with their other project right next door, Argyle Christian Academy, a premier childcare facility, the Reid’s have transformed this site into a beautiful, park-like setting with much-needed amenities and a true sense of community.

And when it comes to park-like settings, Argyle remains true to our vision of preserving the town’s precious tree canopy. Argyle first achieved Tree City status in 2019, and we appreciate everyone who helps us sustain our goal of 35% coverage, including the businesses mentioned above. In support of this effort, and as part of our Arbor Day celebration in November, we will once again be handing out free trees to Argyle residents. Please note that the town will publish a signup form in mid-September and reservations are required since the number and variety of trees will be limited. Look for more details coming soon.

Argyle remains a wonderful place to live, work, go to school, and raise a family. Thank you for your continued support and for the honor of serving you. Have a great September!