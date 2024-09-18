Bartonville Town Update — September 2024

Hello Bartonville!

I trust that everyone had a safe summer and that the back-to-school transition went smoothly. Hopefully soon, we will be able to enjoy some fall weather. We are truly blessed to be able to call Bartonville home.

Last month I reported that the Town would soon have three new white patrol vehicles. This month I will expand on why these vehicles were so needed by the department. This fiscal year, our aging fleet has encountered multiple mechanical issues, which have had a significant impact on our vehicle maintenance budget. On several occasions, our Police Department had only one operational vehicle, which is insufficient for ensuring the safety and security of our Town. Investing in these new vehicles is essential for enhancing our department’s ability to serve effectively and efficiently. As we transition from old to new vehicles, the Town parking lot will temporarily hold more cars while new units are upfitted for patrol and existing ones are maintained. We will ultimately have four marked patrol units, one black vehicle and three white ones.

The Town Council conducted a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget on September 3, and the final budget is to be approved by Council at the September 17 meeting. This year’s budget was developed utilizing the current tax rate of $0.173646 per $100 valuation. In Bartonville, we continue to stream our council meetings online and invite community involvement during the ‘Public Participation’ segment listed on every agenda. Agendas are made available at Town Hall and online at least 72 hours before the meeting, so you can stay informed about local government activities. Additionally, meeting minutes are posted online shortly after being approved by the Town Council to keep you updated.

About a year ago, the Town Council approved a Development Agreement with Hines Acquisitions, LLC, concerning their proposed residential development on roughly 376 acres within the Town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). This land was previously part of Furst Ranch. Hines is establishing a municipal utility district (MUD), similar to Lantana’s fresh water supply districts, to oversee the development, since the Town’s zoning ordinances do not apply in the ETJ. Despite new legislation limiting the Town’s authority to regulate ETJ development, we successfully negotiated terms that prevent the new development from connecting to Bartonville’s streets and require a 30-foot-wide landscape buffer with a five-foot berm between the development and Town limits. Without this agreement, the developer could have de-annexed, developed right next to Bartonville properties, and connected directly to our roads.

Next month brings our National Night Out event, celebrated annually on the first Tuesday in October. This year it will be October 1st, from 6-8 p.m. National Night Out is a yearly event designed to strengthen community ties and foster collaboration between police and residents. It aims to create safer, more connected neighborhoods by enhancing relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. This event also offers a chance to unite police and community members in a positive, engaging environment. Past highlights have included a bounce house, giveaways, food, and visits from emergency personnel. Please go to the Town website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for ‘Notify Me’ to stay up to date on events and alerts.

As a courtesy reminder: Waste Connections, the Town’s solid waste disposal provider, offers a pre-arranged bulky item and bundle pick-up service, available once a week. Residents can schedule pick-ups for items that are too large or heavy for regular trash collection, provided they do not exceed three cubic yards in total volume or weigh more than 100 pounds. This service is designed to help residents dispose of oversized or cumbersome items conveniently and responsibly, ensuring that our community remains clean and well-maintained. To arrange a pick-up, residents can contact Waste Connections at 817-222-2221.

Development Update:

Whataburger is now open! On August 18 drive-thru service began, followed later that week by in-restaurant dining.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is nearing completion in front of Kroger, and we will share the open date once available.

Swig will be located next to Andy’s Frozen Custard, but they have experienced several construction delays and we do not have a current projection for their opening.

Wing Stop is currently finishing out space in the shopping center across FM 407 from Kroger. No open date has been provided.

Knight’s Landing: (RE-5, minimum 5-acre lot subdivision on E. Jeter, between Porter and Gibbons) – this subdivision includes 15 residential lots.

Deer Hollow: (RE-5, minimum 5-acre lot subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge: (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills: (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates: (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision off of McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on ‘Notify Me.’