Robson Ranch Rambler — September 2024

Don’t our days fly by? For my children, who are looking down a long corridor to retirement, some work weeks drag on. For many of us, whose corridor is significantly shorter, another week has gone by in an eye blink. It’s September and the remaining months will fly by.

Why? For most of us, we are blessed to be filling our days with activities we enjoy. For those for whom caregiving is a big portion of their day, friends and neighbors are there to stay with loved ones while they take some time away. So many events and activities to choose from! By this time, we have spent our last days at the pool, had burgers and beer over Labor Day weekend and cast our votes at the BBQ showdown. And that was just the first week of September! Here are other events to keep the momentum going!

The Paint & Palette Club will present The “Eyes” Have It fall art exhibit in the Robson Ranch clubhouse Sept. 8-14. A Meet the Artists reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Robson Ranch HOA is teaming up with the RR Classic Rock Club to bring you an unforgettable night of music, a Shania Twain tribute featuring Dalene Richelle and Big Little Town Tribute band on Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $50 per person and went on sale at the activities director’s desk on Sept. 4, from 8 to 11 a.m. or until sold out. Hopefully, you snagged a ticket!

Of course, we have a party every Thursday at the Wildhorse Grill with live music starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks happen monthly with the next Food Truck Night on Monday, September 23 from 4-7 p.m.

A To-Do in September? Purchase your tickets for The ABBA Tribute Concert. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 9 at the activities director’s office. The ABBA Tribute will be on Friday, Oct. 4, in the clubhouse ballroom featuring the Euphoria Family Band.

Looking ahead, save the date for the Women’s Club 2024 Holiday Market on Oct. 12. This event is open to the public. The annual Holiday Market is a seasonal shopping extravaganza with unique and “back by demand” vendors! Invite your friends and family to join you as you “shop till you drop” for beautiful, fun, and one-of-a-kind items.

The year-end planning begins. Time to lock in Thanksgiving and Christmas plans with our grown children. Their schedules are busier than ours! I need to make that last minute call for a New Year’s Eve cruise this week. All good!