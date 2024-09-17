Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Ride the DCTA A-train to the 2024 State Fair of Texas

This year, getting to the State Fair of Texas has never been easier or more affordable, thanks to Denton County Transportation Authority’s (DCTA) exclusive State Fair Ticket Combo Deal!

From September 27 to October 20, 2024, you can skip the hassle of traffic and limited parking by riding with DCTA on the way to the fair. Why drive when you can enjoy a fun train ride with your friends and family?

Here’s how it works: the A-train conveniently connects with the DART Green Line, which leads you directly to Fair Park—home of the State Fair. To make your fair day even better, DCTA is offering a Texas-sized savings deal! When you purchase your State Fair of Texas ticket through DCTA, you’ll receive a FREE DCTA regional pass, giving you a smooth and cost-effective trip. That’s a $12 savings, and it’s the perfect way to kick off your adventure into Dallas. This offer is not valid with any other DCTA fares, passes, promotions, or discounts, and there are no refunds or exchanges.

Keep in mind that the A-train doesn’t meet every DART Green Line train and doesn’t run on Sundays, so be sure to plan your trip accordingly. To help with that, DCTA has you covered with an online toolkit filled with tips, insider info on the State Fair, and A-train schedules to make sure you have everything you need for a perfect day out.

You can purchase DCTA’s State Fair Ticket Combo Deal online at dcta-website.myshopify.com or at the Downtown Denton Transit Center. If you’re buying online, remember to allow three to five business days for mailing—online purchases will be available until October 15.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal! Plan your trip, grab your combo deal, and let DCTA take you to the State Fair of Texas in style.

 

(Sponsored content)

