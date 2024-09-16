Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Northwest ISD to hold community meetings about tax rate election

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Northwest ISD will hold several community meetings over the next three weeks to provide more information about the Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) that will be on November ballots.

The district recently called the VATRE because, like many others across Texas, it has adopted a significant deficit budget for the 2024-2025 school year due to the state’s “outdated school funding model, which has not been updated since 2019 despite substantial inflation,” the district said in a press release. Additionally, the state approved $4 billion in new funding for public schools in 2023, but has not provided those funds to the schools.

Northwest ISD faces a $15.8 million deficit for the upcoming school year, even after implementing a midpoint raise for staff in the rapidly growing district. If approved by voters, the VATRE would generate nearly $16 million for the 2024-2025 school year, with additional funds expected in subsequent years as enrollment continues to rise.

If passed, the VATRE would result in a 3-cent increase in the district’s maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate, raising it from $0.6669 to $0.6969. This would translate to an average annual increase of $120 on a home valued at $500,000, the district said.

The district will host five in-person informational presentations about the VATRE and answer residents’ questions. The following community meetings have been scheduled, all to start at 6 p.m.:

  • Sept. 24 at the Daniel Elementary library, 1901 Tye St., Northlake
  • Sept. 30 at the Northwest High School cafeteria, 2301 Texan Drive, Justin
  • Oct. 1 at Eaton High School’s performing arts center, 1350 Eagle Blvd. Haslet
  • Oct. 2 at Byron Nelson High School’s cafeteria, 2775 Bobcat Blvd., Trophy Club
  • Oct. 8 at Chisholm Trail Middle School’s cafeteria, 583 FM 3433, Rhome

Click here for more information about the NISD VATRE.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

