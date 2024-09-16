Over $150K in grants distributed to Denton ISD teachers, staff

The Denton Public School Foundation — in partnership with Denton ISD, local businesses and community leaders — awarded $151,914 across 145 different scholarships and classroom grants during its annual Prize Pep Rally last week.

The 145 scholarships and grants were awarded Thursday to 150 Denton ISD teachers and staff members across 42 campuses, according to a district news release.

“The Prize Pep Rally is always a terrific day, giving donors and community members a chance to go all over Denton ISD bringing smiles and excitement to so many innovative teachers and staff,” said Jacqueline Jackson, Executive Director of DPSF. “Our Denton ISD teachers and staff always show immense creativity, and this year is no exception. DPSF is grateful to our donors who continue to support quality education in our district by funding these deserving educators.”

Grant winners are awarded each year following an anonymous selection process. Each year, there are always multiple submissions that are unique and catch the attention of the selection committee – and this year was no different, the district said.

At Rivera Elementary, librarian Jennifer Barns received a $4,000 grant from the CoServ Charitable Foundation 2024 Grant to Teachers called “Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead,” and will be used to establish science, technology, engineering and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M) centers within the library. The centers will offer interactive workshops that foster creativity, critical thinking and problem solving skills.

At Myers Middle School, seventh and eighth-grade teacher and coach Leslie Newton received a $4,000 Groundhog Day Gala 2024 Grant to Teachers called, “All-In: Leveling the Playing Field” and will be used to help provide students personal items that will help them be successful in athletics. Items provided will include shoes, deodorant, appropriate clothing and more to ensure equitable opportunities for all students.

At Braswell High School, chemistry, biology and environmental science teacher Anna Seibert received a $3,932 CoServ Charitable Foundation 2024 Grant to Teachers called, “Sensing and Sense-ability in Science” and will supply the science department with the necessary tools to allow students to actively participate in various science experiments using scientific sensors. The Bluetooth enabled sensors will allow for more accurate data collection for temperature, carbon dioxide levels and more, giving more opportunities for students to perform various science experiments.