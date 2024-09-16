Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Give blood at local drives and you could win Cowboys tickets, more

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare will host three blood drives in southern Denton County next month, and donors could win a new grill, Dallas Cowboys tickets and more.

Each Carter BloodCare donor in October will receive a Tailgate Trio gift pack with a Cowboys-themed “How ‘Bout Them Donors!” T-shirt, a football-styled drink koozie and sticker, according to a news release from the organization. Carter BloodCare donors in October also are entered to win a Weber tailgating grill. Plus, through Oct. 17, Carter BloodCare donors are entered in weekly drawings for four Dallas Cowboys tickets and a parking pass to 2024 home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Blood donors can qualify for tickets to see the Cowboys vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders this season.

The first of three local October Carter BloodCare Bus mobile blood drives will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Flower Mound United Methodist Church, 3950 Bruton Orand Road. Click here to sign up.

The next one is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center, 8351 Justin Road. Click here to sign up.

And finally, another blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Argyle United Methodist Church, 9033 Fort Worth Drive. Click here to sign up.

For more information, visit CarterBloodCare.org.

Local police department using new device to detect card skimmers
Over $150K in grants distributed to Denton ISD teachers, staff
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

