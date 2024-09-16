Local police department using new device to detect card skimmers

The Roanoke Police Department announced Monday that it has joined other North Texas departments in acquiring a Skim Scan tool, an advanced device will help officers detect illegal card skimmers at ATMs, gas pumps and other points of sale around the city.

The Skim Scan tool identifies suspicious signals that indicate a skimmer device is present, enabling quicker identification and removal of skimmers, protecting customers’ sensitive financial information, according to a Roanoke PD news release.

“Officers will routinely check high-traffic areas to ensure you can use card readers safely in Roanoke,” the department said in a statement.

If you notice a possible skimmer, report it to police immediately.