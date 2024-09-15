Sunday, September 15, 2024
Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

Branded Bowls in Argyle.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our September 2024 print issue.

Branded Bowls, serving rice bowls and salads, is now open in the Argyle Neighborhood Shops at 125 FM 407 #100, Argyle.

HTeaO, serving sweet and unsweet tea, is now open at 3551 Morriss Rd., Flower Mound.

Whataburger is now open at 3103 FM 407, Bartonville.

Ready Rx Pharmacy is now open at 4640 Long Prairie Rd. #300, Flower Mound.

Chick-Fil-A is now open in Harvest Town Center at 1218 FM 407, Argyle.

Feng Cha, serving Boba tea, is now open at 2201 Justin Rd. #311, Flower Mound.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is expected to open this month at 3800 FM 407, Bartonville.

Bubble Cafe, serving gelato, coffee and pastries, is expected to open this month at 4120 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.

Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop is expected to open this month in Northlake Commons at 1248 FM 407 #250, Northlake.

Dragon House, a Chinese restaurant, is expected to open in early October in the former Snuffer’s Restaurant space in The Shops at Highland Village at 4050 Barton Creek #100, Highland Village.

Wing Stop is expected to open by early October in Lantana Town Center Phase II at 3701 FM 407 #200, Bartonville.

The Touring Chocolatier, serving artisan truffles, bonbons, chocolates and baked goods, is expected to open in October in the former AshJenn Signature Desserts space at 2601 Lakeside Pkwy. #150, Flower Mound.

Little Joe’s Farmstead, a farm-to-table restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is expected to open in November at 401 Hwy 377, Argyle.

Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar, is coming to the former Nautical Bowls space 4610 Long Prairie Rd. #130, Flower Mound. An opening date has not be announced.

Chase Bank is coming to Harvest Town Center in Argyle. An opening date has not been announced.

Cantina Del Mar, a Mexican seafood restaurant, opened on July 30 at 1913 Justin Rd. in Flower Mound. Less than two weeks later, the restaurant closed after not being able to procure a liquor license in a timely manner.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

