Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Double Oak

A Double Oak husband and wife died last week in an apparent murder-suicide, Double Oak police confirmed Tuesday.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Oakview Drive on the morning of Sept. 1, where they found two people dead. Police initially said the incident was isolated and posed no threat to nearby residents but did not immediately confirm it as a murder-suicide.

Since then, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the couple involved as Rachelle Loconte, 51, and Francisco Loconte, 58. As of Tuesday morning, the cause of Rachelle’s death had not been released, but the medical examiner reported that Francisco died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DOPD Sgt.-Det. Rosy Halfmann confirmed Tuesday that the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. No additional information about the case has been released.

Denton County court records show that Rachelle filed for divorce five days before the bodies were recovered.