Keep Flower Mound Beautiful to hold fall trash-off

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful will hold its annual fall trash-off and recycle drop-off this weekend.

The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a community-wide cleanup, where volunteers will pick up trash at various locations around town, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. At 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Flower Mound High School, 3411 Peters Colony Road, the environmental fair and recycle drop-off begins.

Items that will be accepted for recycling include:

Paper for shredding

Electronic waste

Plastic bags and wrap

Pens, pencils, markers

Clothing

Books

Small household appliances

Wire hangers

To learn more about the event and sign up for a clean-up location, visit www.kfmb.org/trash-off.