Keep Flower Mound Beautiful to hold fall trash-off

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful will hold its annual fall trash-off and recycle drop-off this weekend.
The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a community-wide cleanup, where volunteers will pick up trash at various locations around town, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. At 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Flower Mound High School, 3411 Peters Colony Road, the environmental fair and recycle drop-off begins.
Items that will be accepted for recycling include:
- Paper for shredding
- Electronic waste
- Plastic bags and wrap
- Pens, pencils, markers
- Clothing
- Books
- Small household appliances
- Wire hangers
To learn more about the event and sign up for a clean-up location, visit www.kfmb.org/trash-off.