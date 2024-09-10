Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Denton wins national award for new Tennis and Pickleball Center

By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of the city of Denton

Southern Denton County residents in search of a nice venue for a pickleball match might consider the Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center, which recently won a national Outstanding Facility Award.

The Denton facility was one of 41 winners of the United States Tennis Association’s 2024 Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes “excellence in the construction and renovation of tennis facilities nationwide,” according to a news release from the city of Denton. The Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center opened in October at North Lakes Park, 1117 Riney Road.

“The Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center offers state-of-the-art amenities that cater to both tennis and pickleball enthusiasts,” the city said in a statement. “With 12 lighted tennis courts, eight lighted pickleball courts and a variety of programs and lessons for all ages, the center has become a hub for both recreational and competitive play.”

Facilities were judged on criteria including overall layout and adaptation to the site, excellence of court surfaces and lighting, ease of maintenance, accommodations for players and spectators, aesthetics, signage and the center’s active participation in grassroots tennis programs, according to the city.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to provide top-tier recreational facilities for our community,” said Gary Packan, Denton’s director of parks and recreation. “The Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center exemplifies our mission to bring people together, foster personal growth through sport, and provide a space for everyone to play.”

For more information about the Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center and the programs it offers, click here.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.