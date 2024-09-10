Elderly woman hospitalized after crash in Flower Mound

An elderly woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash on FM 2499.

About 11:45 a.m., an 81-year-old woman driving a Toyota SUV was headed south in the 5200 block of Long Prairie Road when she tried to turn right onto Waketon Road and struck a 2024 Jeep, which then collided into a Chevrolet van, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No other hospitalizations were reported. The crash affected traffic in the area for a few hours.

