Major crash on I-35E causing delays

A major crash on I-35E in Lewisville could affect drivers Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes at 2:45 p.m. near the Main Street bridge. Not many details were immediately available, but a police spokesperson said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and requires a hazmat cleanup, a process that usually takes a long time.

Only one northbound lane is open, according to Lewisville PD. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and expect delays.

