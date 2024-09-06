Friday, September 6, 2024
Travel with Terri to Stuttgart, Germany: A mecca for car lovers

Terri Guthrie
By Terri Guthrie
The 50th anniversary of Porsche 911 Turbo (photo by Ron Guthrie)

Car enthusiasts, rev up your motors for the ideal start to an exciting and unique trip to Germany. If you are a fan of German cars, you’ll love the Automobile Region of Southwest Germany. It’s a mecca for car lovers, known as the Motorworld Region in the capital city of Stuttgart, surrounded by the wine hills of the Württemberg wine region. This unique European trip idea really piqued our interest. Whether it’s your first trip to Germany or you’ve traveled there multiple times, focusing on the automobile region and aspect will surely add a fun twist and turn to any vacation.

Start your tour at the Automobile Center of Stuttgart. Here, they have workshops, retail stores, service providers, restaurants, conference rooms, and even event areas for up to 1,000 guests. Also, you’ll find theme exhibitions for lovers of classic vehicles, sports cars, and motorcycles. After a guided tour, Gottlieb Daimler’s birthplace is the perfect place to start delving into automotive history. In 1886, Daimler presented his motor carriage, the world’s first four-wheeled automobile. His ideas were all technological milestones and were realized with Wilhelm Maybach in his workshop. Today, this workshop is the site of the Gottlieb Daimler Memorial. Models of the engines and tools used are on display.

Mercedes Benz Museum in Motorworld Region of Southwest Germany (courtesy photo)

Next stop at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. On average, visitors cover almost 1.5 miles on their journey through more than 130 years of automotive history. The museum’s interior is modeled on a double helix: two circular tours lead through the extensive collections from top to bottom. The first tour focuses on the history of the automobile, while the second presents the diversity of the brand profile.

The 911 Porsche Turbo is celebrating 50 years (photo by Ron Guthrie)

Complete your day at the Porsche Museum. It’s next to the company headquarters building. The exterior of the building is a veritable feast for the eyes. The spectacular access from the foyer to the extensive exhibition area takes visitors into the museum’s interior with the chronological documentation of the products and the brand. Various tours can be booked. In front of the Porsche Museum, there’s an optical landmark, an eighty-foot sculpture with three pillars topped by a different Porsche 911 model.

The Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany (courtesy photo)

Porsche is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Turbo with a special exhibition that will be open until January 12, 2025. No other model reflects the company’s innovative strength as much as the Turbo derivatives. The first production 911 Turbo was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1974. In typical Porsche fashion, this technology migrated from racing to series production.

Sleep in a car at the creative V8 Hotel (courtesy photo)

For accommodations, keep the motor theme going. The two V8 Hotels are perfectly connected to the Stuttgart Automotive Region. At these 4-star hotels, guests can choose between standard rooms and individually designed theme rooms, all geared to the classic car ambiance of Motorworld. As they say, “Two houses, one sports dream, all in the middle of the Motorworld Region of Stuttgart.” All car enthusiasts should be in motor heaven here!

For more information: https://www.stuttgart-tourist.de/en
Follow Terri Guthrie on social media: @travelwithterri

Terri Guthrie is a member of Society of American Travel Writers, Texas Travel Alliance and International Food Wine and Travel Writers Association. Follow Terri on social media at Travel with Terri.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.