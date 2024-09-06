Friday, September 6, 2024
Northwest ISD Education Foundation expanding teaching grant program

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Nrothwest ISD

The Northwest ISD Education Foundation this year has committed to expanding the scope of its teaching grants to give more — individually, and as a whole.

The NEF is offering $80,000 in funding across the district for the 2024-25 school year, up from the $65,755 in grants awarded last school year, according to a Northwest ISD news release. Northwest ISD educators who work directly with students can apply for these grants either individually or as part of a team. Individual educators may request up to $2,500, while teams can apply for up to $7,500, up from $2,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Educators have until Sept. 26 to submit their grant applications, the district said.

“It’s always exciting to see the inspired ideas that our teachers come up with,” said Alyssa Pry, NEF director of communications and public relations. “Our grant committee is passionate about funding innovative projects that enhance education and positively impact student learning.”

The NEF has contributed over $1.8 million in grants since its inception a quarter-century ago. “These grants enable educators to infuse creativity into their teaching by funding initiatives that aren’t covered by traditional tax dollars,” the district said in a statement.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

