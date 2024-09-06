Mixed-use development proposed along I-35W in Argyle

The town of Argyle will host a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting this month about a potential mixed-use development along I-35W.

The town announced Thursday that a PACE meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Argyle Town Hall, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The concept plan for the mixed-use Planned Development on the Heritage Tract calls for 190 acres of retail, office and business park space along the western side of I-35W, south of Robson Ranch Road.

Residents are invited to attend the meeting to meet with the developer and consultants to ask questions and give feedback. The Heritage Tract is zoned Agricultural and would need a zoning change to be approved by Town Council to allow the project as presented in the concept plan. The developer has not made any formal submittal to the town yet.