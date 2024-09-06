High School Football Scoreboard

Byron Nelson 32, Lewisville 28

Lewisville found itself in a back and forth battle on Thursday night at Northwest ISD Stadium, but ultimately came up a little short, falling to Byron Nelson by four points.

Tre Williams hit Derrick Martin for 12 yards to make it 7-0 Farmers at the end of one.

With 4:48 to play in the second quarter, Nelson scored a touchdown of its own, but a missed PAT allowed Lewisville to retain the lead at 7-6.

The Farmers extended their lead three minutes later on a 5-yard pass from Williams to Martin, but Nelson added another touchdown, making it 14-12 at the half.

Four minutes into the third quarter, Tenel Hill scored on a 1-yard run to give Lewisville a 21-12 lead.

The Bobcats scored again early in the fourth quarter, but Lewisville answered with a 20-yard touchdown run from Martin to make the score 28-18 with 6:40 to play in the game.

Nelson scored two touchdowns within the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 32-28 lead.

Martin finished the game with 7 receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Lewisville (1-1, 0-0) will host Rockwall at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

ICYMI: Byron Nelson pulled off an incredible win with less than a minute to go after trailing all game to Lewisville. It is the second time in as many weeks that the Bobcats have won in the final minute. #txhsfb @GMsportsmedia1 @Gosset41 @maddiecawley https://t.co/kGQ9uuo2Ok — Nolan Ruth (@RealNolanRuth) September 6, 2024

Please check back tonight for more local football results!