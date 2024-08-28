Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

Overdose Awareness event to be held at Denton Square

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Images courtesy of Reacting to Opiod Overdose

If you see downtown Denton lit up purple this weekend, it’s for overdose awareness.

The North Texas Overdose Awareness Day event will be held Saturday evening on the east lawn of the Denton Courthouse-on-the-Square.

“This free event is a passion project that strives to reduce the stigma of overdose and hopes to end opioid overdose,” the Denton Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “300+ Americans die EVERY DAY to opioid overdose. We are here to educate, we are here to support, and we want to remember loved ones taken by this terrible epidemic!”

Speakers will include Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Eduardo Chavez, Christie Brooke from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Dr. Dhru Mukherjee from the University of North Texas, Dr. Claudette Fette from Texas Woman’s University. There will also be a life-saving demonstration of Narcan and personal stories of those living with substance abuse disorder and addiction.

The Memorial Wall and placards “put a face to this epidemic, as well as the lives that have been touched by this,” according to the chamber. “Come for support and love and understanding if the opioid epidemic has touched your life! We welcome your stories and photos to remember your loved ones!”

More than 60 organizations will be on hand to provide information, education and support. A memorial ceremony will remember those who have died by overdose, and it will include an interactive art project presented by The Art Room of Denton.

Attendees will also get to enjoy free food, live music and balloon art.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

