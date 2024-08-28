Flower Mound Police Blotter

Wednesday, August 28, 2024
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 18, a resident reported their 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was stolen from their driveway in the 6300 block of Via Italia Drive.

On June 19, a 47-year-old woman became upset at a female employee at a healthcare facility in the 4100 block of Long Prairie Road because the employee would not let her come in an employee-only access door. The woman threw items at the employee, who then tried to record the incident with her phone, but the woman grabbed the phone from her, injuring the employee’s arm. The woman was arrested for assault of hospital personnel on hospital grounds.

On June 29 at 9:25 a.m., police responded to the McDonald’s at 765 W. Main St. in Lewisville after a pickup truck backed into an elderly man who had just exited the restaurant. The victim, George Stepp, 81, of Flower Mound, died at the scene.

On July 5 at 12:49 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Flower Mound Road and found a 28-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries lying in the westbound lanes of the road outside a vehicle. The suspect, Ladarius Brownlee, 28, of Northlake, remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 7 at 7:11 p.m., a woman reported that while she and her husband were on a boat in Grapevine Lake, her husband dove into the water but never made it back to the boat. Officials conducted sonar searches until the body of Markam Hines, 60, of Keller was recovered two days later.

On July 14 at 3:21 a.m., a resident called 911 after seeing an unresponsive man next to a motorcycle in the unfinished portion of the roadway under construction in the 3300 block of Flower Mound Road. The man, identified as Mac Schardein, 47, of Celina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

