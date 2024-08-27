New bubble tea shop opens in Flower Mound

A bubble tea shop chain opened the doors on a new location in Flower Mound last week.

Feng Cha began a soft opening phase on Thursday, offering 10% off everything, at 2201 Justin Road, Suite 311. The Feng Cha menu features pure tea, milk foam tea, coffee and fruit drinks, as well as individually-sized desserts. Special drinks include creme brulee dirty boba, oreo cheese milk tea, mango au lait and more. Customers can choose their own sweetness and ice levels, as well as toppings including boba, aloe vera, lychee jelly and more.

The Flower Mound location opens daily at noon and closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

