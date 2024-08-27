Registration opens for National Night Out block parties

Registration is now open for National Night Out events in southern Denton County, including block parties and poster contests in Flower Mound.

Each year, about 38 million Americans participate in National Night Out, a cohesive effort to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Neighborhoods in large and small communities throughout southern Denton County get together with their local police officers each year and are planning for this year’s NNO, scheduled for Oct. 1.

Flower Mound neighborhoods that organize NNO Block Parties from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 will be eligible to compete for the annual Flower Mound Neighborhood of the Year award. Registered block parties could also receive visits from members of the Town Council, the Flower Mound police and fire departments, McGruff the Crime Dog and more. Street barricades will be provided upon request. Children in Kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to participate in a poster contest.

All block parties must be registered by 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Register your block party and find more information on the kids’ poster contest here.