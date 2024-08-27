Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 21 at 11:51 a.m., a caller reported seeing a horse stuck in a fence at FM 407 and Stonecrest Road. An officer searched the area and did not find anything or a horse by any other name.

On June 25, a driver on I-35W reported that a motorcycle rider waved a knife at them.

On June 27 at 10:25 a.m., a caller reported that a mobile mechanic took the battery out of their vehicle to charge it, but then refused to return it until the caller paid more money.

On June 29 at 3:48 p.m., a caller requested a welfare check on a woman lying under the trees near CVS with a stroller next to her. An officer found that the woman was fine and not causing an issue.

On June 30 at 10:38 p.m., a woman reported that as she was walking through her Country Lakes neighborhood, she saw a white SUV parked with a dog inside. An officer responded and found the vehicle with the rear hatch and a passenger side door open, but there was no dog in the vehicle.

On July 3 at 10:12 a.m., a driver reported that someone was dumping shingles in the ditch under the I-35W bridge at Crawford Road. An officer responded to the scene to find a roadside trash cleanup crew doing quite the opposite.

Lewisville announces Western Days Festival headliners
Registration opens for National Night Out block parties
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

