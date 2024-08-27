Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 21 at 11:51 a.m., a caller reported seeing a horse stuck in a fence at FM 407 and Stonecrest Road. An officer searched the area and did not find anything or a horse by any other name.

On June 25, a driver on I-35W reported that a motorcycle rider waved a knife at them.

On June 27 at 10:25 a.m., a caller reported that a mobile mechanic took the battery out of their vehicle to charge it, but then refused to return it until the caller paid more money.

On June 29 at 3:48 p.m., a caller requested a welfare check on a woman lying under the trees near CVS with a stroller next to her. An officer found that the woman was fine and not causing an issue.

On June 30 at 10:38 p.m., a woman reported that as she was walking through her Country Lakes neighborhood, she saw a white SUV parked with a dog inside. An officer responded and found the vehicle with the rear hatch and a passenger side door open, but there was no dog in the vehicle.

On July 3 at 10:12 a.m., a driver reported that someone was dumping shingles in the ditch under the I-35W bridge at Crawford Road. An officer responded to the scene to find a roadside trash cleanup crew doing quite the opposite.