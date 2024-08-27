Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Lewisville announces Western Days Festival headliners

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Ashley McBryde

The city of Lewisville on Tuesday announced Ashley McBryde and Chris Young as the headliners for the annual Western Days festival to be held Sept. 27-28 in Old Town Lewisville.

Ashley McBryde will be the featured act on Friday night, taking the Republic Services Main Stage at 10 p.m.

“Lauded as ‘country’s most down-to-earth songwriter’ by The New York Times, Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in biker bars – and it shows,” the city said in a statement. “The Grammy, CMA, and ACM award winner has become a standout artist, with her powerful performances and genuine connection garnering numerous sold-out shows across the U.S. and Europe.”

With hits like RIAA Platinum-certified “One Night Standards,” Platinum-certified No. 1 “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce, and Gold-certified “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” the Grand Ole Opry member’s latest critically acclaimed album The Devil I Know features lead single “Light On In The Kitchen,” and her current single “The Devil I Know.”

Chris Young

Saturday’s headliner will be Chris Young, closing out the weekend festival at 10 p.m. on the Republic Services Main Stage.

“Young, the multi-platinum global entertainer, has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, over 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 career No. 1 singles, 25R.I.A.A. certified projects, numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and Grammy nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards,” the city said. “These milestones and more landed the RCA Records Nashville artist among Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.”

Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, Young is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world, the city said in the news release. With a hit-packed set that highlights his 13 chart-toppers—including back-to-back No. 1s “Famous Friends” and “At The End of a Bar” — the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist’s most recent headlining tour played to more than 400,000 fans in three countries.

Lewisville Western Days is a family-friendly event that will feature live entertainment on six stages, an expanded Western Village, Indigenous ACE Dance Troupe, Kid Kountry Playground, the MLE-sanctioned Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship and many more activities.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday.

For the complete list of musical acts and the latest information on Western Days, please visit LewisvilleWesternDays.com.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

