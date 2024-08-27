Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

6/16/2024-Noise Complaint/100-Blk Chapel Hill Dr- Caller called about the “ghetto music” playing again.

6/20/2024-Suspicious Person/100-Blk Chapel Hill Dr-Someone rang the caller’s doorbell. The subject was kids’ friend.

6/20/2024-Civil Disturbance/Oak Trl/Willow Oak Ct- Civil dispute over large truck blocking the entire road, which it was determined that it was not. The complainant cursed and yelled at the Hispanic driver of the truck and left the scene. The complainant was highly upset that DOPD were not “siding” with a citizen and were siding with “the lower denominator.” The complainant cursed out the officers as well.

6/23/2024-Suspicious Person/100-Blk W Carruth Ln- Caller observed a car pull into the driveway and the driver getting out. The driver disappeared for a few minutes then returned, then left again. The officer found the driver and spoke with him. The driver admitted to defecating in the “woods” because his stomach hurt after eating at a popular restaurant.

6/24/2024-Animal Complaint/100-Blk Creek Side Dr- Caller concerned because there’s an albino turkey walking around that could possibly be someone’s pet. Police were unable to locate the gobbler and there were no reports of a lost pet.

07/01/2024-Agency Assist BVPD Welfare Concern/Justin Rd/Lantana Trail- Assisted BVPD on looking for a subject riding a bicycle in the travel lane and he looked “hot,” and the caller was concerned for his safety.

07/03/2024-Theft/100-Blk Park Ln- Caller wanted officers to be aware of a theft of a horse trough.

07/05/2024-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Waketon Rd- Caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding his neighbors’ popping fireworks.

07/10/2024-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Cedarcrest Ln- Caller wanted to speak with an officer about a sexual offender moving into the area.

07/12/2024-Traffic Complaint/Kings Rd/Lusk Ln- Caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding overgrown tree limbs hanging too low above the road.

07/14/2024-Suspicious Vehicle/5300-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd- Suspicious car parked down the road. Officer spoke to the driver who was visiting his brother.

