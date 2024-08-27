New town committee holding first meeting in Flower Mound

A new town of Flower Mound committee will hold its first meeting Tuesday evening.

Flower Mound’s Blue Ribbon Bond Committee will meet for the first time at Town Hall on 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The Flower Mound Town Council appointed the committee to engage the community in evaluating potential projects for a possible May bond election.

The Blue Ribbon Bond Committee plans to meet regularly, and each meeting’s agendas, agenda packets and minutes will be posted on the town’s agenda notification system, CivicClerk. If you want to be notified when a new agenda is posted ahead of an upcoming meeting, visit www.flowermound.gov/agendas to sign up.