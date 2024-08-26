3 sisters identified as victims of fatal crash in Argyle

Three sisters have been identified as the three people who died in the six-vehicle crash on I-35W in Argyle on Friday evening.

Just after 6:45 p.m., police and paramedics responded to the northbound lanes of I-35W at Crawford Road. Six people were transported to Denton hospitals, where three of them died. Northbound I-35W was shut down for over four hours during the crash investigation and cleanup.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office later identified the victims as 69-year-old Odilia Orozco Gonzalez de Alvarez, 65-year-old Elia Orozco and 63-year-old Gladis Orozco Gonzalez De Cifuentes. The medical examiner did not provide a hometown for two of the women, but it said Elia lived in Northlake.

Central American news outlets reported that the three women were sisters of former Guatemalan vice presidential candidate Efrain Orozco. Carlos Pineda, Efrain’s former running mate, shared his condolences in a Facebook post.